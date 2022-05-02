The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 25
Sarah K. Chesney, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Chesney was released on April 25 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Claude K. Weaver, 55, of Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of probation violation. Weaver was released on April 25 under a $7,500 secured bond.
April 26
Timothy W. Denney, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, two counts of failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear on a charge of driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a fictitious/altered title, registration card or tag. Denney was released on April 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Christopher C. Lilly, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and cyber stalking. Lilly was released on April 26 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jeffery P. McGalliard, 40, of Hickory, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer. McGalliard was released on April 26 under a $303 secured bond.
Nathan C. Severt, 25, of Creston, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Severt was released on April 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
April 27
Jessica N. Blevins, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Blevins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $24,000 secured bond.
Chip C. Church, 25, of Hays, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Church is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Anthony S. Dishman, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. Dishman was released on April 27 under a $8,500 secured bond.
Kayla D. Neely, 31, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Neely was released on April 27 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
April 28
Seth O. Puckett, 23, of Todd, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving with wanton disregard. Puckett was released on April 28.
Elijah K. Weaver, 36, of Laurel Springs, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of habitual impaired driving, three counts of failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired, two counts of failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
April 29
Valarie A. Cruey, 45, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Cruey was released on April 29 under a $500 unsecured bond.
April 30
Michael D. Blevins, 46, of Lansing, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and assault to inflict serious bodily injury. Blevins is currently9 being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Robert D. Dillard, 55, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Dillard was released on April 30 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Carlos A. Hernandez, 25, of Houston, was charged with driving while impaired. Hernandez was released on April 30 on a written promise to appear in court.
Charles R. Holland, 31, of Apex, was charged with driving while impaired. Holland was released on April 30 on a written promise to appear in court.
Steven A. Mintz, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Mintz was released on April 30 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 1
Mark A. Edwards, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with being a habitual felon. Edwards was released on May 1 under a $25,000 unsecured bond.
May 2
Monica L. Comer, 60, of Creston, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Comer was released on May 2 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Kelly L. Graff, 41, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Graff is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $11,500 secured bond.
Charles L. Hamm, 56, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and a fictitious/altered registration card/tag. Hamm is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.