The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 14
Kerri L. Blevins, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Blevins was released on March 14 on a written promise to appear.
Steven R. Farrington, 50, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female. Farrington was released on March 14 on a written promise to appear.
March 15
Vaughn L. Coldiron, 62, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Coldiron was released on March 15 under a $500 unsecured bond.
William C. Eller, 26, of Sparta, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Eller was released on March 15 under a $500 unsecured bon.
Kevin W. Matkins, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license and failure to appear on a charge of giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. Matkins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bon.
March 16
Teresa W. Coffey, 55, of Sparta, was charged with four counts of failure to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and food stamp fraud. Coffey is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,500 secured bond.
Brian G. Coleman, 46, of Warrensville, was charged with financial card theft. Coleman was released on March 17 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Wayne Jackson, 62, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Jackson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $438 cash bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of failure to appear on charges of possession of a stolen automobile, possession of stolen goods and being a habitual felon. Royal was released on March 16 under a $75,000 secured bond.
March 17
Matthew D. Coldiron, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coldiron is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $18,000 secured bond.
Vickie M. Flanagan, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Flanagan was released on March 17 on a written promise to appear.
Eric J. Osborne, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Osborne is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jacob A. Roten, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Roten was released on March 17 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Angela A. Woodard, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Woodard was released on March 18 under an $800 secured bond.
March 18
Johnny R. Slomkoski, 32, of Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Slomkoski is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
March 19
Allen V. Britt, 51, of Forest City, was charged with first-degree trespassing and communicating threats. Britt was released on March 19 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
March 20
Jeffery L. Eastridge, 48, of Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespassing to enter/remain. Eastridge is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
