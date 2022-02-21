The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 14
Jeffery P. McGalliard, 40, of Granite Falls, was charged with resisting a public officer. McGalliard was released on Feb. 15 under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 15
Tori M. Dowell, 26, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony probation violation. Dowell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond. Dowell was also charged with non-support of a child and is being held under a $306.28 cash bond.
Taylor E. Freeman, 24, of High Point, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Freeman was released on Feb. 15.
Feb. 16
Lance J. Mahala, 22, of Todd, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Mahala is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
William K. Moore, 23, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $8,000 secured bond.
Loretta L. Shuwarts, 36, of Lansing, was charged with assault of a government employee/official. Shuwarts is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jimmy D. Worley Jr., 43, of Fleetwood, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation out of county. Worley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Feb. 17
Ricky O. Barnes, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information is unavailable. Barnes is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Walter H. Brigman, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Brigman was released on Feb. 17 under a $2,333 secured bond.
Joseph P. Graham Jr., 47 of Lansing, was charged with felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Graham is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Marvin R. Simcox, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering. Simcox was released on Feb. 17 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jennifer S. Treadway-Cummings, 42, of Lansing, was charged with aiding/abetting larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Treadway-Cummings was released on Feb. 18 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Feb. 18
Cameron E. Mahala, 56, of Creston, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mahala is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Tony R. Plitt, 40, of Lansing, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Plitt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Feb. 19
Randall W. Cox, 46, of Creston, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox was released under a $488 cash bond.
Matthew S. Harris, 32, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with resisting a public officer and felony probation violation. Harris is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $26,500 secured bond.
Rena B. Perez, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Perez is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Cynthia G. Roten, 49, of Creston, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Roten was released on Feb. 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Justin L. Royal, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, driving with a revoked license, second-degree trespassing, communicating threats and failure to return rental property. Royal is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $43,000 secured bond.
Jackie D. Royall, 44, of Creston, was charged with two counts of communicating threats and two counts of making harassing phone calls. Royall was released on Feb. 19 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Cody A. Sheets, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheets was released on Feb. 19 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Jared A. Turnmire, 36, of Sparta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Turnmire was released on Feb. 19 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Feb. 20
Wendy Y. Lovekamp, 56, of Charlotte, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Lovekamp was released on Feb. 20 under a $500 secured bond.
