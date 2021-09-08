The Ashe County Arts Council is pleased to announce Joni Ray as its new Executive Director. Ms. Ray will assume the position in late September.
Currently the Gallery Director at Florence Thomas Art School, she brings experience and knowledge of the arts to the job.
Wesley Barker, President of the Arts Council’s Board of Directors states, "We are excited to have Joni Ray join us as our next Executive Director. Joni brings a wealth of knowledge in arts programming across many mediums, possesses technology skills across many platforms, and is an artist in her own right. Joni will bring a fresh perspective to our organization appealing to many demographics, while still holding onto the values that made the Ashe County Arts Council the solid, respected organization it is today. It’s being recognized across the state as one of the premier arts organizations."
Ray attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the Universidad Pablo de Olavide in Seville, Spain, and Appalachian State University where she graduated Suma Cum Laude.
Ray currently serves on the Gallery Committee of the Ashe County Arts Council and says about assuming her new position, "Serving the community through the arts is my personal calling and it's going to be a great honor for me to do so at the Ashe County Arts Council.
"As an Ashe County native, I benefited from the programming offered by the Arts Council while growing up. It's my goal to continue all the cultural opportunities provided to the county by the Arts Council and I hope to broaden our reach over the next coming years," Ray said. "Though I'm a visual artist, I have a deep love and appreciation for live music and theater. I can't wait to dive into all areas of arts programming for Ashe County."
Welcome, Joni Ray, to the Ashe County Arts Council.
