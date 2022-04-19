The following is a list of upcoming Arts Council events.
April 24
Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is pleased to present a Sunday afternoon concert featuring musicians from the greater Charlotte area. The Charlotte Players will perform at 2 p.m. on April 24 at the Ashe Arts Center. Performing the Dvorak Piano Quintet, op. 81 and Puccini’s Crizantemi are Tomoko Deguchi – piano, Lenora Leggatt and Tatiana Karpova – violin, Vasiliy Gorkovoi – viola, and Oksana McCarthy – cello.
April 28
Scott Miller — Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history, and Appalachia. “[Miller combines] the emotional honesty and intelligence of a singer/songwriter with the swagger and enthusiasm of a rock & roller… a gifted and eclectic solo artist.” (AllMusic.com) Recently on tour with Patty Griffin, Robbie Fulks, Paul Thorn, Robin & Linda Williams, and American Aquarium. The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center.
May 7
Katie Deal Trio in Wildflowers: The Women of Country Music — Wildflowers: The Women of Country Music honors country’s pioneering women, their musical styles and their personal stories. Legends such as Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Crystal Gayle and many more. Join Katie as she explores the significance of groundbreaking hits like “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,” “9 to 5,” “Harper Valley PTA,” and “Stand By Your Man.” As a recording artist and singer-songwriter, Katie Deal has written and performed with top Nashville songwriters: Bruce Burch (Reba McEntire,) Amanda Colleen Williams (Garth Brooks,) Brandon Bush (Sugarland) and John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band.) She has opened shows for country legends John Conlee, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, B.J. Thomas, Country Family Reunion (Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, T.G. Sheppard.) and Rhonda Vincent. Katie has performed with country icon, Loretta Lynn and is also a frequent guest vocalist with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. Katie and her band was also the featured entertainment for Georgia Public Broadcasting’s 2019 Gala Event honoring Brenda Lee. The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center.
May 13
”Painters of Ashe County” Exhibit Reception — This exhibition features artists included in the recent publication Painters and their Paintings, Ashe County, North Carolina by Doug Munroe with Kim Hadley. All painters in the book have a strong connection to Ashe County, NC. With more than 70 participating artists, this exhibition will take place in both the Ashe Arts Center and the Florence Thomas Art School in downtown West Jefferson.
May 15
Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is pleased to present a Sunday afternoon concert featuring musicians from the greater Charlotte area. Chamber Music for All concert repertoire includes Beethoven’s Quartet op.95 in F minor and Mendelssohn’s Quartet op.13 in A Minor. The show begins at 2 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center.
May 20
Fridays in the Park — The free summer concert series at Ashe Park begins with Wayne Henderson, Randy Greer and Herb Key at 7 p.m. Fridays in the Park Concert Series will feature Friday night outdoor concerts on May 20, June 17, and August 19. Featuring local and regional music that we all love, the three concerts are free and open to the public.
May 28
Night of the Spoken Word — Head to the Ashe Arts Center for an evening featuring the poetry and prose of local writers at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature Naomi Faw, Sandy Lassen, Janet Pittard, Scot Pope, Barbara Sears, Brenda Smith, Becky Stragand and Julie Townsend.
June 4
Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius — Multi Grammy winner and multi instrumentalist Tim O’Brien has traveled the world and delighted audiences since 1975 with his warm vocals, string wizardry, and heartfelt original songs. His latest recording “He Walked On” maps a pathway through today’s world. In duet with his wife Jan Fabricius on mandolin and vocals, you can expect rootsy acoustic instrumentation and sweet harmony singing, interspersed with O’Brien’s self deprecating humor. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center.
