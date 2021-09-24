WEST JEFFERSON — Hailing from Bynum, North Carolina, the Chatham Rabbits, consisting of husband and wife duo Austin and Sarah McCombie took to the stage of the Ashe County Civic Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, where they performed a soulful blend of old-time and folk originals.
The pair, fresh off the stages of MerleFest played a mix of old favorites as well as new material for their Ashe County audience, which included a longtime fan named Krystal who announced to the crowd that she was seeing the Chatham Rabbits for the eighth time.
The two talented musicians combined soothing vocal harmonies with the classic sounds of six string guitar and claw-hammer banjo, giving them an iconic old-time sound.
During the performance the musical duo announced that they would be the subject of an upcoming PBS documentary which had began filming during this year's MerleFest. The couple stated that they expected the documentary to air on North Carolina PBS stations in May of 2022.
Opening for the Chatham Rabbits was Boone based singer-songwriter Shay Martin Lovette, accompanied by dobro player Arron Ballance. Like the Chatham Rabbits, Lovett had performed at MerleFest the previous week, where he won the General Category in the famed Chris Austin songwriting competition for his song “For Rose Marie."
"It was really a honor. I've been in it a couple of times prior, this was the third time. It's kind of corny but the third time is a charm," Lovette said jokingly. "You never know, songs are such an subjective thing. But, I'm happy and was very surprised to win."
The show at the Ashe civic center marked the first time the two pairs of musicians have shared the same stage, however, Lovett noted that he and the Chatham Rabbits have plans to perform together again in the weeks to come. Lovette stated that he had befriended the Chatham Rabbits while performing at different venues around the NC triangle.
"We've kept in touch and have gotten to know each other by seeing each other around at festivals, and others shows and through friends," Lovette said. "It's cool to finally share a stage with them."
Lovette's musical partner, Ballance is known not just for his on stage talents, but his one-of-a-kind dobro's which he builds by hand. Ballance stated that he enjoyed playing on the stage of the civic center and that the rooms acoustics influenced their set.
"It's beautiful sounding room. It's my first time playing in this space, it has great acoustics. We typically play shows where there is some electric guitar going on, but tonight we decided to do it acoustically," said Ballance. "We were just tickled to be playing in a good, live sounding room with a appreciative crowd and close to home at that."
The next show presented by the Ashe County Art Council's will be a performance by Asheville based American folk band River Whyless. The concert is scheduled for Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe County Civic Center located at 962 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson. For information regarding tickets visit ashecountyarts.org/ or call (336) 846-2787.
For more info about Chatham Rabbits visit www.chathamrabbits.com/. For more information about Shay Martin Lovette visit www.shaymartinlovette.com/.
