WEST JEFFERSON — Local galleries and other downtown businesses opened their doors on Friday afternoon for the July 9, gallery crawl hosted by the Ashe County Arts Council.
Art enthusiasts were able to tour the town, enjoy refreshments, browse local galleries and shops and hear tunes provided by local musicians.
“Downtown West Jefferson was busy Friday night with Gallery Crawl and the Backstreet Park concert,” said Rebecca Hall, program director for the Ashe County Arts Council. “Galleries and shops were open attracting folks to stop in and shop.”
Inside the the Ashe County Arts Council guest were able to view the council’s newest exhibition “Through the Camera’s Eye,” a collection of photographs produced my local and regional photographers. Music was also provided by Connie Woolard who delighted visitors with tunes played on her hammer dulcimer, a traditional stringed instrument which dates back thousands of years.
Gallery Crawls will continue until October and occur every second Friday of the month. The next crawls are currently scheduled for Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and October 8. For more information about these events visit ashecountyarts.org/. The Ashe County Arts Council can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/AsheCountyArtsCouncil.
