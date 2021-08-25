Ashe County Arts Council kicks off the concert season with the Joe Troop Trio at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Local trio The Blue Ridge Girls will start the evening of music at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $5.00 students. Tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
This past week the Ashe County government issued a mask mandate for all county buildings. All employees and visitors will be asked to wear a mask upon entering a county facility. The Ashe Civic Center is a county owned facility; the Arts Council will be following the mask mandate for our audience, patrons, volunteers and performers. Recently the Ashe County Arts Council installed the Phenomenal Aire Cold Plasma Filtration system in both the Ashe Arts Center and the Ashe Civic Center. The system improves air quality. It works to neutralize and remove harmful elements in the indoor air. We want our patrons to feel safe and healthy in our facilities.
Joe Troop is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. During his decade in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he formed the group Che Apalache with three of his students. The band’s second album, Rearrange My Heart, was produced by legendary genre-bender, banjoist Béla Fleck and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Folk Album in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made international touring all but impossible, forcing Che Apalache into hiatus.
Joe’s new solo album, Borrowed Time, featuring Charlie Hunter, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Tim O’Brien and many more superb musicians was released on August 20. Joe Troop Trio, featuring Cesar Bacaro and Trey Boudreaux, came together for a southeastern tour to promote the new album. Working in a style dubbed “latingrass,” Joe melds music from the Appalachian foothills with traditional soundscapes from across Latin American. He composes wry and well-traveled acoustic music, sung in English and Spanish. Wrenching old-time music into the world of contemporary global politics, Joe creates spaces for sympathy, solidarity, and a little humor.
Local trio the Blue Ridge Girls, like their name, invoke a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music. The trio features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins and Brett Morris.
September concerts will include the Jon Stickley Trio on the 10th and Chatham Rabbits on the 23rd. Sept. 25, will be the date for Art on the Mountain featuring over 40 vendors showcasing fine arts and crafts on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.ashecountyarts.org For more information about concerts and events at the Ashe County Arts Council please email info@ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
