Ashe County Arts Council presents Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org.
The music of Asheville, North Carolina, based outfit Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters is nuanced, bringing insight and wit to the stories Platt tells through songwriting. Lyrically driven, the band’s country roots music often inspires introspection, whether it be about life on the road, heartache or hope.
There is an empathetic and charming wit ingrained in Platt’s songwriting. She has a knack for accessing a deep well of emotion and applying it to her story-telling, whether she is writing from her own experiences or immersing herself into the melody of emotions in another person’s life.
Performing along with Platt, The Honeycutters are Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), Evan Martin (drums/vocals) and Kevin Williams (keys/vocals).
Masks are required for all patrons and visitors at all events regardless of vaccination status. Current COVID-19 protocols in place include all patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID.
For the 2021-22 season, Ashe County Arts Council will practice a flexible exchange, credit and refund policy to allow patrons to purchase tickets with confidence.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make every effort to provide you with an enjoyable experience while keeping you safe. For tickets go to www.ashecountyarts.org or call us at (336) 846-2787.
