WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council presents Harpa, a unique musical experience, Friday evening Oct. 15, at the Ashe Civic Center. Five harpists will play harp arrangements from Scotland and Scandinavia. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 for students.
Harpa musicians include Donna Bowers Bennett, Martha Geouge Hill, Therese Honey, Jen Narkevicius and Sue Richards. The ensemble generally tours abroad but after two years of travels restrictions, Harpa is presenting a mini tour in Western North Carolina with the Ashe Civic Center as the first concert stop.
In 2006 Harpa was an idea that started with a cultural exchange tour inaugurated by Beth Kolle in 2006. Since then, Harpa have traveled to Norway, Sweden, and Scotland. The goal traveling with the large harp instruments is playing concerts in large cities and small towns, encouraging audience members to try the harp, and jamming with local musicians. Over time Harpa has continued to thrive and grow demonstrating the beauty and versatility of the harp and its ability to transcend cultural differences.
The current ensemble shares a profound love of the harp and especially of the Celtic and Scandinavian music. The musicians hail from across the United States and represent a wide range of musical backgrounds and experiences. Their love of playing together and sharing their music is a very special and unique treat for audiences everywhere.
Current COVID-19 protocols in place include all patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID. Masks are required for all patrons and visitors at all events regardless of vaccination status.
Cleaning protocols are in place at the Ashe Civic Center and a new HVAC system and the Phenomenal Aire Cold Plasma Filtration system have been installed. It works to neutralize and remove harmful elements in the indoor air. We will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC, state and local agencies to protect the health of audiences and artists. The Ashe Civic Center is taking every precaution to make it safe for you to return to live performances.
For the 21-22 season, Ashe County Arts Council will practice a flexible exchange, credit and refund policy to allow patrons to purchase tickets with confidence.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make every effort to provide you with an enjoyable experience while keeping you safe. For tickets go to www.ashecountyarts.org or call us at (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.