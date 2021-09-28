Ashe County Arts Council presents the North Carolina based band River Whyless at the Ashe Civic Center on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org.
River Whyless formed in 2009 in Asheville, NC and with two albums under their belt and countless gigs, they have perfected their style with rich harmonies and a cool folk-rock sound. The folk-rock sound blend the talents of Ryan O’Keefe, Halli Anderson, Alex McWalters and Daniel Shearin on violin, guitar, drums, cello, and banjo. The innovative album Kindness, A Rebel was a journey of discovery with original songs and a bold creative vision.
In an effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19 for patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, the Ashe Civic Center is taking every precaution to make it safe for you to return to live performances. Masks are required for all patrons and visitors at all events regardless of vaccination status.
As of Oct. 1, all patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or
The Ashe County Arts Council has installed the Phenomenal Aire Cold Plasma Filtration system at the Ashe Civic Center. It works to neutralize and remove harmful elements in the indoor air. We will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC, state and local agencies to protect the health of audiences and artists.
For the 21-22 season, Ashe County Arts Council will practice a flexible exchange, credit and refund policy to allow patrons to purchase tickets with confidence.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make every effort to provide you with an enjoyable experience while keeping you safe. For tickets go to www.ashecountyarts.org or call us at (336) 846-2787.
