For more than 40 years, the Ashe County Arts Council has provided Ashe County citizens with art experiences. Now comes a unique, first-time opportunity for not only Ashe County citizens, but for anyone with access to the internet.
Beginning on Monday, June 7, and ending on Saturday, June 12, art, dining experiences, home décor, vacation lodgings, adventure opportunities and more will be available for the public to bid on. The Ashe County Arts Council is sponsoring Auction for the Arts.
The wrap-up on June 12, from 7-8 p.m., is hosted by Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director, Jeff Fissel and will feature musical spots by Wayne Henderson and friends and the Kruger Brothers, favorites of audiences both local and beyond. During this time bidding will end and the lucky winners will be announced.
You will not want to miss this lively and unique opportunity to support the arts in Ashe County. Please call (336) 846-2787 or email the Ashe County Arts Council at info@ashecountyarts.org or check the website www.ashecountyarts.org for more information.
