The Ashe County Arts Council announces the 2021 fall season of concerts and events. The fall concert tickets are on sale online at ashecountyarts.org.
- The Ashe Civic Center will host nine concerts including the opening concert with the Joe Troop Trio on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Joe Troop is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter hailing originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The founder of GRAMMY-nominated string-band Che Apalache, Troop’s music is deeply embedded with and inspired by his activism. This concert will highlight his new album, Borrowed Time.
- The September concerts will include the Jon Stickley Trio on the 10th and Chatham Rabbits on the 23rd. The Jon Stickley Trio is not your typical bluegrass group but cover a wide range of music styles with percussion, guitar and fiddle. Chatham Rabbits, a husband and wife duo, harmonize to create a soft new-grass sound with strong roots in traditional old time music.
- Concerts in October include River Whyless and Harpa. November will feature Mari Black Trio and Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters. December concerts include Mipso and the Barefoot Movement Holiday Show. Tickets are available online at ashecountyarts.org.
- The Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor the events Art on the Mountain on Sept. 25, on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center and the Saturday with Santa event on Dec. 4. The Missoula Children’s Theatre will make its return in October.
The Arts Council will follow the current COVID-19 protocols for all of our events and programs. In the current climate situations change rapidly; please check the Arts Council Facebook page and website for updated protocols.
For more information about concerts and events at the Ashe County Arts Council please email info@ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
