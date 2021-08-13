On Aug. 13, the Ashe County Board of Education called together an emergency meeting to discuss current quarantine procedures, which concluded with the passing of a mask mandate for Ashe County students and staff.
The meeting was scheduled for Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. and was held at the Annex for Ashe County Schools. Present at the meeting were Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Vice Chair Dianne Eldereth, Chair Josh Roten and Keith McClure who was not physically present but attended the meeting virtually.
Chairman Josh Roten called together the meeting to discuss the handling of student and school staff quarantines and quarantine procedures which were put forth by the Central Office for Ashe County Schools. The board also discussed the noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases involving both school staff and students just days prior to the county's scheduled back to school date on Monday, Aug. 16.
During the meeting it was noted that there were currently 17 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the Ashe County student body and 56 students in quarantine, as well as seven positive cases in school staff members with one staff member in quarantine. Many of the students currently in quarantine would miss their first week of school.
The board took several different aspects of the issue into consideration over the course of the nearly two-and-a-half hour discussion, which covered everything from quarantine protocols, cafeteria seating and school athletics, to the delivery of Chrome books for students working from home due to quarantine status.
Around 8:52 p.m. board member Keith McClure made a motion to make mask mandatory for all Ashe County students, which was seconded by Polly Jones and then carried in a three to two vote. Board members who voted in favor of the mask mandate were Keith McClure, Polly Jones and Vice Chair Dianne Eldereth. Those opposed to new mask rule were Chairman Josh Roten and Kim Simmons. The ruling will require Ashe County students to wear a mask while indoors. The decision on mask will be revisited on a monthly basis, with the mandate being dependent on current COVID-19 trends.
Following the vote on mask a second motion was made by Kim Simmons to follow the most lenient quarantine protocols through the CDC, which was seconded by Keith McClure and passed unanimously through by the board. These protocols will now be changed due to the new mask mandate.
Regarding the mask, a third motion was made by Kim Simmons that stated that adults not in the presence of children were not required to wear mask. This refers to teachers or staff that may be working amongst other adults or alone in their classrooms or workspaces. Likewise this motion was seconded by McClure and passed unanimously by the board.
For information about the Ashe County Board of Education and the upcoming school year visit www.asheschools.org/Page/9.
The Ashe Post & Times will make additions to this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.