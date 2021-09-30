JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Elections would like to announce the appointment of Devon Houck to the position of Director of Elections upon the retirement of John Shepherd on Nov. 30, 2021.
Mrs. Houck has served as Deputy Director for the past 14 years and in the Board’s unanimous view they believe with her experience, training and knowledge the Board will be able to make a smooth transition when Mr. Shepherd steps down.
The Board would also like to announce the appointment of Jennifer Shumate to the position of Deputy Director. Mrs. Shumate will begin in her new positon on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
The Board is pleased with these appointments and feel confident that Mrs. Houck and Mrs. Shumate will to serve the citizens of Ashe County well in the future.
For more information about the Ashe County Board of Elections Board call (336) 846-5570 or visit www.ashecountygov.com/departments/board-of-elections.
