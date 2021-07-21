ASHE COUNTY — On June 30, the members of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce gathered near the New River for its annual meeting. During the meeting the chamber announced the 2021 recipients Cabot Hamilton Community Advocacy Award and the Non-profit of the Year Award.
This year’s event was held at The Barn on New River and featured music from Steve Lewis, Eric Hardin and Josh Scott, a dinner provided by Smoky Mountain BBQ and desserts by the Vintage Farm House General Store, as well as Craft Bistro.
“It was a wonderful night, we were honored to have so many of our members there,” said Kitty Honeycutt, executive director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. “We love having the opportunity to showcase our members and to get our new executive committee introduced to everyone. I appreciate everybody being there. It was nice to be able to meet in person and enjoy the fellowship.”
During the course of the night, former arts council executive director Jane Lonon was announced as the 2021 recipient of the as the Cabot Hamilton Community Advocacy Award. The award is named after the late chamber executive director, Cabot Hamilton, and is reserved for individuals who selflessly continue the work of helping the Ashe County community.
Lonon retired as the Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council in 2020 following 38 years of service to the community. During that time, Lonon oversaw the growth of the organization and served on various boards and committees throughout the High Country. These include the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation, West Jefferson Business Association, Boone’s Appalachian Theater, Appalachian State University’s Turchin Center and others.
“This award goes to someone who has a big vision and passion for Ashe County for really no personal gain, but just because they love the place, they love the people and they want it to be better,” Honeycutt said. “It’s a huge honor, it’s the biggest honor that the chamber gives.”
The guest speaker at the banquet was Dr. Harry Davis — a professor of finance at Appalachian State University — who provided guest with a “economic forecast” of the region. During his talk, Davis noted that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the U.S., was in its 11th year of an economic expansion, the longest in history.
“Having Dr. Davis there was a huge honor and very, very, interesting. I think everyone gained some knowledge from listing to him,” Honeycutt said.
Additionally, the Partnership of Ashe was announced as the winners of this year’s Non-profit of the Year Award. With a mission of creating opportunities for success, the Partnership of Ashe has made several strides in domestic violence and sexual assault prevention, as well as early childhood education, childcare center training and various other family support programs.
For more information about the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce visit ashechamber.com/.
This year’s annual meeting was sponsored by Life Store Bank and Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.