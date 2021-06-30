The board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation recently announced $1,840 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund and $4,140 from the Daniel Lee “Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment.
The board granted:
• $1,140 to Ashe County Public Library for Fresh Reads.
• $1,000 to Ashe Services for Aging for addition for outdoor play.
• $840 to Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development Council for Todd Community Pollinator Garden.
• $500 to Hospital Hospitality House of Winston Salem (SECU Family House) for Family House Family Financial Assistance Fund.
• $500 to Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts for general operating support.
• $1,000 to North Carolina Symphony for Adopt-a-School for Ashe County Students program.
• $1,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Ashe County.
Christina Wagoner, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Ashe County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” she said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For further information, contact Colby Martin, NCCF community leadership officer, at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Ashe County Community Foundation
The Ashe County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The ACCF was founded in 1995 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Ashe County.
The ACCF board advises both the Ashe Community Advancement Fund and the Daniel Lee “Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members in live and work in Ashe County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities.
In addition to Wagoner, board members include: Jacquelyne Isner (secretary), Karen Powell (grants chair), Deeanna Burleson, Jan Hershner, Shawn Horton, Suzanne Moore, Karen Powell and Jason Sutherland.
The Ashe County Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Ashe County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $184 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $290 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
For more information email info@nccommunityfoundation.org, (919) 828-4387.
