ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Democrats gathered on Zoom for their annual county convention on Saturday morning, an event that included video speeches from United States Senate candidates and keynote speaker Ben Massey (D). Massey is running against Rep. Ray Pickett (R) for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 seat.
Ashe County Democratic Party Chairman Ralph Sorrell called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
“I am really excited for Democrats in 2022, we have all heard the doom and gloom stories for our prospects in this fall’s election. Don’t believe it. We have accomplished a lot in the last two years. Our covid relief package helped provide vaccines to millions and kept businesses afloat. The Child Tax Credit kept millions of families out of poverty and the bipartisan infrastructure bill is providing millions of dollars to fix roads, bridges, dams and water systems across the nation. We have a message to run out, we just have to get it out there and explain why it is important to keep Democrats in power,” Sorrell said.
Dr. Bobbie Richardson, the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, provided a video message to the meeting attendees, echoing the importance of putting together a strong foundation for the Democratic Party in 2022.
“We must remain focused on that goal. Because of Democrats like you, I am positive that the future is bright and blue. On behalf of the North Carolina Democratic Party, for all that you do in your county and in your community, thank you,” Richardson said.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein shared a message of support for local party members that volunteer their time and effort to get Democrats elected across the state that support Democratic philosophies.
“We can change the future of our state if we come together, stand up for what’s right, fight against what’s wrong and do right by every single North Carolinian no matter who they are. That’s the North Carolina you and I believe in. That’s the North Carolina you and I are fighting for. That’s the North Carolina that you and I will build together,” Stein said.
There were 11 Ashe County voting precincts represented at the annual convention. There were 17 delegates that volunteered to go to the district convention that will happen in Wilkesboro on Saturday, May 21. The district convention can also be attended via Zoom.
The party also unanimously supported a resolution of thanks and support of Gov. Roy Cooper’s leadership to expand medicaid that will be passed on to the state party. The expansion would extend insurance to approximately 2,291 uninsured individuals in Ashe County and to more than 600,000 uninsured people in North Carolina.
U.S. Senate candidates Cheri Beasley, Dr. Tobias LaGrone, Rett Newton and Constance Johnson shared campaign videos on their thoughts and ideas for how they would represent North Carolina.
Beth Sorrell is the lone Democrat running for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. She spoke briefly on her goals if she were able to be elected to the board. Some of the those goals included expanding the outdoor economy, protecting the many natural resources Ashe County has to offer, solving affordable housing issues and providing additional educational opportunities to those in need in the county.
Ben Massey was the final speaker and he hopes to unseat Pickett as the representative for District 93 in the NC House of Representatives and follow in the footsteps of former Democratic representatives Cullie Tarleton and Ray Russell and former Democratic Senator Steve Goss.
“We have a lot to be thankful for and proud of. People are not talking about what has been accomplished this past year, but we should be. It’s a big deal,” Massey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.