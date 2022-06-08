The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
June 10
Gallery Crawl — Enjoy all of the art that Downtown West Jefferson has to offer during the first gallery crawl of the season. From 5 to 7 p.m., galleries will have their doors open for all to see. Hosted by the Ashe County Arts Council, the crawls will take place on every second Friday of the month.
Karaoke Night — Boondocks Brew Haus will be hosting Karaoke Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Grab a drink and step up to the mic to sing your favorite songs.
June 11
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many non profits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.
Ruby Goose at Old Orchard Creek — Ruby Goose will be playing at the Old Orchard Creek General Store in Lansing from 1 to 4 p.m.
Darren Nicholson and Friends — The top-tier ensemble, Darren Nicholson, Marc Pruett, Audie Blaylock and Reed Jones will perform an evening of all-star bluegrass at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Stone Blind at the Brew Haus — Stone Blind will be performing at Boondocks Brew Haus in Downtown West Jefferson from 8 to 11 p.m.
Sunday Music in the Beer Garden — Holden Bare will be performing in the Beer Garden at Boondocks Brewing Restaurant from 3 to 6 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare RecoveryGroup — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
CruiseIn — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.