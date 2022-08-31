The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Sept. 2
Kilby Spencer and the Crooked Road Ramblers — Kilby Spencer and the Crooked Road Ramblers will be performing in the Backstreet Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series. This concert is free and open to the public.
Sept. 3
The Liar’s Bench Grand Opening — Located in Downtown Lansing, a new restaurant, The Liar’s Bench, will be holding their grand opening from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Live music will be provided by Vogan Thompson from 12 to 3 p.m., Austin Freeman from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Guilty Pleasures from 7 to 9 p.m. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., the restaurant will hold free wine tasting. Food and drinks will be available on site.
The Outlaws at Saloon Studios Live — The Outlaws will be performing from 6 to 10 p.m. at Saloon Studios Live. The Outlaws are known for their three-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies. For tickets, visit www.saloonstudioslive.com.
Sept. 4
New River Blues Festival — The New River Blues festival will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. at the River House Inn and Restaurant on Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek. Gates will open at 12 p.m. and music will begin at 1 p.m. Call (336) 982-2109 to reserve a seat.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
