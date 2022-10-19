The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Oct. 22
Friends of the Library Blood Drive — The Friends of the Library will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Ashe County Public Library. To register, visit redcrossblood.org and click “Find a Drive” and click on “Ashe County Library.” Walk-ins are welcome.
Fall Craft Fair — Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts will be hosting a craft fair at the Lansing School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to local artisans, there will be live art demonstrations and concessions.
Missoula Children at the Civic Center — From 3 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Missoula Children’s Theatre will be putting on their production of “The Frog Prince” at the Ashe Civic Center. This will feature over 50 local Ashe students.
Oct. 23
River House Sunday Salon — Jerry Graybeal will be performing at the River House Inn & Restaurant from 4 to 7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. To reserve a seat, call (336) 982-2109.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Corn Maze & Pumpkin Festival — From Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the Ashe County Corn Maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The maze is over four acres, offering fun for all ages. Children under the age of three will be admitted for free. General admission is $10, which covers access to all activities on site. The maze includes a tractor hay ride, face painting, corn hole, pumpkin bowling and canon, live music, soccer, basketball, a corn pit, a hay bale maze, inflatables, merchandise, concessions and a pumpkin sale. The maze is located at 1332 NC Highway 16 S in Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.