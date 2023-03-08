The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
March 8
Lucy Loves Desi at the Schaefer Center — Lucy Loves Desi will be performed from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Schaefer Center in Boone. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” show creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins this fast-paced, witty tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS, from who would play Lucy’s husband to whether Lucy could really be seen pregnant on TV. With their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, serving as advisor, this hilarious, behind-the-scenes, true story of TV’s sitcom brings as much heart and humor to the stage as an episode of I Love Lucy itself. Purchase tickets at theschaefercenter.org or call (828) 262-4046.
March 9
Pretty ‘n Pearls Prestige — From 2 to 5 p.m., Pretty ‘n Pearls, located at 207 Long Street in Jefferson, will be hosting an afternoon of tea featuring their spring collection. Tea will be provided by The Spice Tea Collection and there will be door prizes.
March 11
Shelby Rae Moore Band at the Old Barn Winery — The Shelby Rae Moore Band, featuring Shelby Rae Moore along with her uncles Brent and Chet Palmer on guitars and Andrew Fultz plays drums, will be performing at the Old Barn Winery, located at 2152 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, from 2 to 5 p.m.
March 12
Euphoria at the Old Barn Winery — Euphoria Entertainment, {span}powerhouse band with a shared love and passion for music,{/span} will be performing at the Old Barn Winery, located at 2152 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, from 2 to 5 p.m.
March 16
Bell, Book and Candle — The Ashe County Little Theatre will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bell, Book and Candle is a magical romantic comedy of a modern day witch who falls in love with a mortal. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ashecountylittletheatre.org
Irish in Ashe County — The Old Store at Grassy Creek, located at 710 Grassy Creek Road in Grassy Creek, will be hosting an evening of history from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring local historian Josh Beckworth, live music and St. Patty’s Day themed refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.