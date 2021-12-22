Dec. 27
Ashe County Young Professional Group - On Monday, Dec. 27, the Ashe County Young Professionals Group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Venue of the Ashe Chamber. The Ashe County Young Professionals group is designed to create a meaningful network of dedicated, talented young professionals ranging in ages 21-45 in Ashe County. For more information, call (336)846-9550.
Jan. 23
Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series - Join in at the Ashe Arts Center for a Sunday afternoon of chamber music on Jan. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. ASU Hayes School of Music faculty, Bair Shagdaron, Nancy Bargerstock and Ellie Wee will perform Trio in B Major, op.8 by Brahms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.