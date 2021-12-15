Dec. 17
CJ BALLARD AT THE TAVERN — As a part of The Tavern’s Live performance series, CJ Ballard is sure to draw a crowd with his music. The show is set to begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Dec. 18
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BLOOD DRIVE — The Friends of the Library’s next blood drive will be Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will remain in place. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (336) 219-0128.
BEGINNING WEAVING AT LPCCA — Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts is offering a beginning weaving class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. LPCCA will teach how to choose yarn, plan a project, how to do a direct warp and begin weaving. LPCCA is located at 9710 NC-194 in Lansing.
Dec. 19
JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM — Bring the whole family for this free and fun event at Friendship Baptist Church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.. Take a tour through the city to find out the exciting news. Tours start every 15 minutes, with delicious cookie and hot chocolate ending. Call Friendship Baptist Church for more details or view the event on their Facebook page.
Recurring:
Now until Dec. 19
ACMS CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW — Ashe County Middle School is hosting their second annual Making Spirits Bright Christmas Light Show beginning Dec. 3 and continuing every weekend until Dec. 19. This drive-thru light show experience is the perfect event to get yourself and your family in the Holiday spirit. Gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, gates will open at 6 p.m. and close at 9 a.m. Admission is $10 per car and $15 per van. Ashe County Middle School is located at 255 Northwest Lane in Warrensville.
