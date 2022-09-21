The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Sept. 22
Lost Province Center Wine and Cheese Fundraiser — Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts will be holding a Wine and Cheese Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old Barn Winery, located at 2152 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson. LPCCA invites supporters, friends, artist partners and family to support the establishment while sipping on a glass of locally crafted wine. Local musicians will be performing live. Proceeds from ticket sells will help build the financial support needed to restore and preserve the historic Lansing School Building. Tickets include one glass of wine and sweet and savory appetizers. For your ticket, visit donorbox.org/events/357896.
Sept. 23-24
Annual Bazaar at Bethany Methodist Church — A two day event will take place at Bethany Methodist Church on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Treasures abound in gently used glassware, furniture, kitchen items, linens, books, pictures and tools. There will also be jewelry, cards and yard goods. Grandma’s pantry will over delicious baked goods. The men of the church will be serving a breakfast of sausage, ham biscuits, coffee and juice on Saturday.
Sept. 23
Sassafras in Todd — Sassafras will be performing at Cook Memorial Park in Todd from 6 to 8 p.m. Food and beverages will be available on site.
Sept. 24
Art on the Mountain — The Ashe County Arts Council will be holding Art on the Mountain at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features over 25 artists showcasing fine arts and crafts. School Avenue will be closed during the event. Food and live music will be on site.
Whitetop Mt. Band at the Creeper Trail Park — The Whitetop Mt. Band will be performing in the Creeper Trail Park in Lansing from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 8
Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep — The Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep will take place on Oct. 8. Register at keepashebeautiful.org.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
