March 23
VIP Magic Dinner — After savoring the evening’s culinary delights by Master Chef Jared Yelton at the Craft Bistro, Master Entertainer and Magician Lyndy Phillips takes you on a magical journey that begins with a simple card trick and continues with the impossible performed only a few feet away. First dinner seating will begin at 5 p.m. and the second will begin at 7 p.m. For reservations, call the Craft Bistro at (336) 846-1512.
March 24
Ashe County Farmers Market Craft Jury — The annual Ashe County Farmers Market craft JURY will be held on Thursday, March 24, at the Ashe County Cooperative Extension conference room. All items to be juried should be dropped off between 8 and 9:30 a.m. For more information and jury forms, please contact Carol Griffith at farmersmarketashe@gmail.com.
April 1
ACHS Band Concert — The Ashe County High School symphonic band, jazz band and steel drum band will host a concert on April 1 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of ACHS. The bands will play a variety of pieces including the Wonderful World of Harry Potter, Aladdin, The Mandalorian, Shakira, Toto and more.
April 2
Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep — Keep Ashe Beautiful will conduct their spring litter sweep on Saturday, April 2. Gloves, T-shirts, bags, grabbers and more will be provided to volunteers. If you are unable to attend, donations are more than welcome. Email KeepAsheBeautiful@gmail.com to register and to view more information. Registration ends March 21.
April 5
Tannahill Weavers — One of the world’s premier traditional Celtic bands will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center on April 5 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies and humorous tales of life in Scotland. This event is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council with support by the Tartan Woolly of West Jefferson.
