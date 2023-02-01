The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Feb. 3
Ladies 80s with The Breakfast Club— From 7 to 9 p.m., the Walker Center, located at 292 First Citizens Bank Ln in Wilkesboro, will be hosting a “moonwalk down memory lane” with The Breakfast Club, a high energy rock/80s tribute band. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.walkercenteronline.org.
Feb. 19
Ciompi Quartet at the Arts Center— The Ciompi Quartet will be performing at the Ashe Arts Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Since its founding in 1965 by the renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi, the Ciompi Quartet of Duke University has delighted audiences and impressed critics around the world. All its members are professors at Duke, where they teach instrumental lessons, coordinate and coach chamber music and perform across campus in concert halls, libraries, dormitories and classrooms. Tickets are available online at ashecountyarts.org
Feb. 23
Karen Mills Comedian at The Walker Center— From 7 to 9 p.m., Comedian Karen Mills will be hosting a comedy show at The Walker Center, located at 292 First Citizens Bank Lane in Wilkesboro. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit ww.walkercenteronline.org.
