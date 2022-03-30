April 1
ACHS Band Concert — The Ashe County High School symphonic band, jazz band and steel drum band will host a concert on April 1 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of ACHS. The bands will play a variety of pieces including the Wonderful World of Harry Potter, Aladdin, The Mandalorian, Shakira, Toto and more.
April 2
Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep — Keep Ashe Beautiful will conduct their spring litter sweep on Saturday, April 2. Gloves, T-shirts, bags, grabbers and more will be provided to volunteers. If you are unable to attend, donations are more than welcome. Email KeepAsheBeautiful@gmail.com to register and to view more information.
Spring Fest Drive-Thru — The Ashe Civic Center will be hosting the Spring Fest Drive Thru on April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Drive by and receive an art bag supplied by Create Colorful Chaos. The art supplies are appropriate for children ages three and up. This event is free but requires a sign up for a time slot. Sign ups can be found at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Flatfoot Workshop — Florence Thomas Art School in downtown West Jefferson will be hosting a free Appalachian style dance workshop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Linda Block, a well respected dance instructor from Buncombe County will lead the 11 a.m. workshop and Ashe County native Madison Shepherd will lead the 2 p.m. workshop. Pre-registration is required. Call (336) 846-3827 to reserve a spot.
April 5
Tannahill Weavers — One of the world’s premier traditional Celtic bands will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center on April 5 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies and humorous tales of life in Scotland. This event is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council with support by the Tartan Woolly of West Jefferson.
April 8 — 10
Worthy is the Lamb — Appalachian Church will be hosting the “Worthy is the Lamb” Easter play from April 8 -10 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. To reserve your free ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/.../worthy-is-the-lamb-easter. Appalachian Church is located at 787 Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson.
