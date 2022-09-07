The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Sept. 9 — 10
Blue Ridge Relay — The Blue Ridge Relay will take place on Sept. 9 and 10 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The relay is the Southeast’s premier team running relay through the mountainous backroads of the Blue Ridge and Black Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. Teams of four to 12 runners will start at Grayson Highlands State Park, Va. and finish in Asheville.
Sept. 9
Opening Reception for Agricultural Exhibit — The Ashe County Arts Council will present their new exhibit “Agriculture” with artwork showcasing area farms, famers and farm products. Over 20 artists will be featured with various different media. The reception will take place at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 10
Ashe County Hometown Heroes Day — Ashe County Home Town Heroes Day will take place at the ACHS gym from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This day will be filled with family and fun to recognize and show appreciation and support to local first responders of law enforcement, fire and EMT. Included in the festivities are food, retail vendors, kids activities, a first responders cornhole tournament, awards, entertainment and more.
Music on the Mountain — Saloon Studios Live will be holding the Music on the Mountain festival from 6 to 10 p.m. They will wrap up their summer music with Motley Crew, a tribute to the Bad Boys of 80’s rock, followed by Shoot to Thrill and Tres Cerveza. Tickets can be found at www.saloonstudioslive.com.Link_cssyujdf
Sept. 11
9/11 High Country Heroes 5K — The inaugural High Country Country Heroes 5K will take place at the Blue Ridge Square from 8:15 to 11 a.m. The Cline Church Nursery will honor heroes we have lost since Sept. 11, 2001 including military, police, fire and first responders. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. followed by opening remarks at 8:30 a.m., a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. and departure at 8:47 a.m.
An Afternoon with Gayle Winston and Live Music — The Old Store at Grassy Creek will be hosting a walk through history through the eyes of Gayle Winston, owner of the River House Country Inn & Restaurant and the Red Dog Bar & Bistro. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.