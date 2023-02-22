The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Feb. 22
Friends of Library Membership Meeting — The Friends of the Library will be holding their first membership meeting of the year from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Ashe County Public Library. The meeting will be led by Amy Jo Wood Pasquini. It is open to the public.
Feb. 23
Democratic Women of Ashe Meeting— The Democratic Women of Ashe will be holding their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at Boondocks Brewing Taproom and Restaurant. They will be conducting business, including accepting memberships ($10) and listening to guest speaker Keshea Roland, President of the Motherboard, a non-profit organization supporting local moms and children of the High Country.
Karen Mills comedian at The Walker Center— From 7 to 9 p.m., Comedian Karen Mills will be hosting a comedy show at The Walker Center, located at 292 First Citizens Bank Lane in Wilkesboro. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.walkercenteronline.org.
Feb. 25
Ashe GOP Headquarters Dedication— A dedication and open house will take place at the new GOP Headquarters, located at 607 B South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feb. 28
Ashe County Democratic Party Meeting— The Ashe County Democratic Party will be holding their monthly meeting at the Ashe County Arts Council at 6:30 p.m.
