Now until Sept. 30
LIBRARY BOOK SALE: From now Visit the Friends Corner at the library for cart sales of inspiration/religion books as well as self-help and health-related books, all for 50 cents each. Sale lasts through the end of the month or while supplies last. Your purchases help support library programming and other library activities. For more information call the Ashe County Public Library at (336) 846-2041.
Sept. 17-18
WEST JEFFERSON OLDE TIME ANTIQUES FAIR: The Olde Time Antiques Fair will be held on Sept. 17-18 in downtown West Jefferson from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. The event will feature antiques, primitives, collectibles, food vendors, live music and lots of fun. Large Vendor Spaces still available. Call to reserve yours at (336) 977-9165 or (336) 977-0398.
Sept. 19
ASHE SHRINE CLUB GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Ashe Shrine Club will hold its 40th annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 19, at 1 a.m. at the Mountain Aire Golf Course located at 1396 Fairway Ridge Drive in West Jefferson. The $70 entry fee includes green, cart fee, two muligans, lunch, plus a chance to win a car with our “Hole-in-One Contest.” Individual T-times by Reservation. To Sponsor a team or for more information, contact Ken Blevins (336) 877-6604, John Brown (336) 977-8668 or Mountain Aire Golf Course (336)877-4716.
KOOL NIGHTS & HOT RODS: The monthly Blue Ridge Midnight Runners Cruise In will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19 as to not interfere with the Olde Time Antique Fair on Sept. 17-18. Cruise in begins at 4 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson.
Sept. 23
CHATHAM RABBITS: North Carolina old-time band the Chatham Rabbits will perform a show at the Ashe County Civics Center located at 962 Mt Jefferson Road in West Jefferson on Sept. 23. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Ashe County Arts Council.
Sept. 25
TODD NEW RIVER FESTIVAL: The Todd New River Festival will take place on Sept. 25, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The festival is sponsored by Todd’s Table and will include live bands, vendors, crafts, food and beer.
Oct. 2
STOMP & BREW: The third annual Stomp & Brew Festival will take place on Oct 2, from 12 — 4 p.m. at the East Main street Lot in Downtown West Jefferson. The event will include craft beer, wine & cider tasting, live music, food trucks, classic car show and craft vendors. Proceeds Benefit Shoes for KIDS.
