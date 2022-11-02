The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Nov. 5
Jeff Little Trio — The Jeff Little Trio will be performing at the Civic Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jeff Little is an award-winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of NC. He has not only been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician, but also a true music innovator. Tickets are available at the door or at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Nov. 6
Heritage Market — The second annual Heritage Market will take place at Timber Rivers, located on N Fork New River Road in Lansing, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This community event will feature local vendors, fall festival games, a mini pumpkin patch, a hayride, concessions, live music and more.
River House Sunday Salon — The River House Restaurant & Inn, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, will be hosting live music and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. William Massey will be performing at 4 p.m., hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5 p.m. and a four-course chef’s choice dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, not including tax, gratuities or alcohol. To reserve your seat, call (336) 982-2109.
Recurring
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
