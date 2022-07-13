The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
July 15
Lucky Strikes on the Backstreet — The Lucky Strikes Trio will be performing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Backstreet Park, West Jefferson as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series.
July 16 — 17
High Country Throwdown — Disc Golf — At Ashe Park, the NC Points Series Disc Golf Event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All divisions will be priced at $50 (plus $10 for non-PDGA members). Lunch will be included on Saturday and camping is available on site. Te register, visit www.discgolfunited.com.
July 16
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.
Swinefest — Swinefest will take place from noon to 5 p.m at River House Inn & Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Steve Lewis, Susan Trianoski and Wayne Henderson will perform, followed by Jim Carson and Doc Fribush from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., Rollin’ Smoke featuring Jayce Long and Joey Mac will close out the show. Tickets are $20 and $25 at the gate.
Summer Contemporary Dance Festival — The Summer Contemporary Dance festival will conclude with a free dance concert at the Ashe Civic Center from 4 to 6 p.m.
Jest Country in Lansing — Sponsored by GLAD, the Lansing Park Concert Series will continue with Jest Country from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
