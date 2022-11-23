The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday — Small Business Saturday will be held in downtown West Jefferson. The Holiday highlights small businesses and the WJBA is a neighborhood champion and will have some materials and items to pass out to anyone who is interested.
Nov. 27
River House Sunday Salon — The River House, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, will be holding a Sunday Salon from 4 to 7 p.m. Music by Dave Parsons will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the serving of hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. A four course chef’s choice dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, not including tax, gratuities or alcohol. Call (336) 982-2109 for reservations.
Dec. 3
Saturday with Santa — The Ashe Arts Center, located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson, will be hosting Saturday with Santa from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event offers free pictures with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, Christmas crafts and more. Five time slots are available. Reservations are required and can be secured at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Recurring
Pictures with Santa — Beginning on Nov. 25 and ending on Dec. 23, Carolina West Wireless, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 6 in West Jefferson, will be hosting free pictures with Santa. Dates are Nov. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
