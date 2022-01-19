Jan. 23
Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series — Join in at the Ashe Arts Center for a Sunday afternoon of chamber music on Jan. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. ASU Hayes School of Music faculty, Bair Shagdaron, Nancy Bargerstock and Ellie Wee will perform Trio in B Major, op.8 by Brahms.
Jan. 29
Kruger Brothers — The Kruger Brothers will be performing at the Ashe Arts Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 29. Since their formal introduction to American audiences in 1997, The Kruger Brothers’ remarkable discipline, creativity and their ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. All patrons will be required to wear a mask.
