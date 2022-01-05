Jan. 15
White Elephant Bingo — Chestnut Hill Community Church is sponsoring a “White Elephant” BINGO at 604 Martin Gambill Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. (Snow date Feb. 19, if necessary). Exchange something new or “lightly” used that you do not need for Bingo cards. Prizes will be chosen from the white elephant collection. Refreshments will be provided. Masks are requested if unvaccinated. For more information or questions, call (336) 982-9056.
Jan. 23
Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series — Join in at the Ashe Arts Center for a Sunday afternoon of chamber music on Jan. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. ASU Hayes School of Music faculty, Bair Shagdaron, Nancy Bargerstock and Ellie Wee will perform Trio in B Major, op.8 by Brahms.
