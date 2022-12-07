The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Dec. 9
Prismatic Magic Laser Winter Holiday Celebration — The Walker Center, located at 292 First Citizens Bank Lane in Wilkesboro, will host the Prismatic Magic Laser Winter Holiday Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. This forty-minute laser sing-along will burst with colorful animations set to a medley of holiday classics and recent hits.
Dec. 11
Holiday Handbell Concert — Bethany United Methodist Church will be hosting the Holiday Handbell Concert — “The Ding a Lings” from 3 to 4 p.m. The concert is directed by Jane Lonon, accompanied by Allison Weaver and Holiday Piano selections were made by Joyce Kilby.
Midway Baptist Church Christmas Play — Midway Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Play, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Experience and Walk Through Bethlehem,” beginning at 5 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Dec. 13
Winter Fest at ACMS — Winter Fest will be held at Ashe County Middle School on Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the ACMS family for games, concessions, baskets, a raffle, bingo and vendors.
Recurring
Pictures with Santa — Beginning on Nov. 25 and ending on Dec. 23, Carolina West Wireless, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 6 in West Jefferson, will be hosting free pictures with Santa. Dates are Nov. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church Candlelight — Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church will host Candlelight Walks on Wednesdays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21. The walks are free of charge and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Music and refreshments will be available. Weather cancelation of walks will be posted on Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.