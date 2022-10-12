The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Oct. 15
Youth Trout Derby — The Ashe County Parks & Rec Youth Trout Derby will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ashe County Park. The cost is free and age groups are one to four, five to 10 and 11 to 15. Biggest catch in each age level wins a prize. Fishing supplies available as needed.
Paint your Pet FUNdraiser — The Old Store in Grassy Creek will be hosting a fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Art To You with Laura and The Old Store are teaming up to host the fundraiser to benefit the Rugby Creek Animal Rescue. To reserve your spot, email lauradunlevy@gmail.com. Cost for the event is $55.
Zoe & Cloyd at the Civic Center — The innovative original bluegrass and klezmer music of Zoe and Cloyd will be on show at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Oct. 16
Freedom Fest — From 12:30 to 5 p.m., ministries in Ashe County will be hosting the first ever Freedom Fest at Ashe Park. Food will include hotdogs, chips and rinks from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The festival will include pumpkin bowling, ring toss, an obstacle course, a bounce house and a barrel train ride. Throughout the event, items will be given away such as rounds of gold, gift certificates, etc. The event is free and open to the public.
Oct. 17
Ashe County Farm Bureau Annual Membership Meeting — The Ashe County Farm Bureau will hold their annual membership meeting on Oct. 17 at Friendship Baptist Church with a catered meal from Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke beginning at 6 p.m. and a business meeting will follow. Call the Ashe County Farm Bureau Office at (336) 246-8828 to reserve seating.
Oct. 20
ACMS Night at Ashe County Corn Maze — Ashe County Middle School night will be held from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Ashe County Corn Maze. ACMS will receive 80 percent of the profits on this special fundraising night. Face painting, inflatables, pumpkins, the corn maze, concessions and more will be available. They invite everyone to attend and enjoy the fun and festivities while supporting the Ashe County Middle School Bulldogs.
Oct. 22
Couples Night at Midway Baptist Church — Couples are invited to come out and enjoy a date night with your spouse at Midway Baptist Church from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be a delicious meal, fun, fellowship and a short study on vertical marriage, the one secret that will change your marriage. The cost is $30 per couple. Contact Erica at (336) 246-2012 to purchase your tickets or by email at erica@midwaybaptistnc.org.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Corn Maze & Pumpkin Festival — From Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the Ashe County Corn Maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The maze is over four acres, offering fun for all ages. Children under the age of three will be admitted for free. General admission is $10, which covers access to all activities on site. The maze includes a tractor hay ride, face painting, corn hole, pumpkin bowling and canon, live music, soccer, basketball, a corn pit, a hay bale maze, inflatables, merchandise, concessions and a pumpkin sale. The maze is located at 1332 NC Highway 16 S in Jefferson.
