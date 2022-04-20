The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
April 21
Rock Bottom Concert — Greater Lansing Area Development will be presenting a live concert at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
April 23
Friends of the Library Blood Drive — From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Ashe County Library will host a blood dive on April 23. Call for an appointment at (336) 219-0128 or register on line at RedCrossBlood.org: Click “Find a Drive,” Click on “Ashe County Library.” Walk ins are welcome.
VIP Magic Dinner — The Craft Bistro will be holding a magic dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. A VIP Magic Dinner is a magical evening of food that pleases the palate, humor that amuses the heart and magic that amazes the mind. After savoring the evening’s culinary delights, guests enjoy one of the funniest and entertaining magic shows with Master Entertainer and Magician Lyndy Phillips. To make reservations, visit www.vipmagicdinner.com/craft-bistro.
April 24
The Charlotte Players — At the Ashe County Arts Center from 2 to 4 p.m., the Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is pleased to present a Sunday afternoon concert featuring musicians from the greater Charlotte area. Performing the Dvorak Piano Quintet, op. 81 and Puccini’s Crizantemi are Tomoko Deguchi – piano, Lenora Leggatt and Tatiana Karpova – violin, Vasiliy Gorkovoi – viola, and Oksana McCarthy — cello. Tickets may be purchases online at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Maggies Coterie located at 126 S. Big Horse Creek Road in Lansing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.