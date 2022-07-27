The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
July 29
Gap Civil on the Backstreet — Gap Civil will be performing in the Backstreet Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series.
July 30
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.
Lyndy’s Magic Parlor — A Mind Blowing Magical Comedy Show featuring magician Lyndy Phillips will take place at the Chamber Venue, 1 N Jefferson Avenue Suite B in West Jefferson from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Step into Lyndy’s Magic Parlor for a mind blowing magic and comedy show. No big stage or production. No rabbits or tigers. Only a masterful blend of clean humor, sleight of hand and tons of audience involvement performed in an intimate setting. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.lyndysmagicparlor.com.
Live Music with New River Outlook — New River Outlook will be performing at Boondocks Brewing Restaurant from 8 to 11 p.m.
July 31
Sunday Music in the Beer Garden — Vogan will be performing in the Beer Garden at Boondocks Brewing Restaurant from 3 to 6 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare RecoveryGroup — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
CruiseIn — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
