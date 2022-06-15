The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
June 17
Steve Lewis & Susan Trianosky — Steve Lewis & Susan Trianosky will be performing at the Backstreet as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Karaoke Night at the Brew Haus — Boondocks Brew Haus will be hosting karaoke night from 7 to 11 p.m.
Fridays in the Park — The Wildmans will kick off the second Fridays in the Park concert at Ashe Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy this fun trio playing traditional string music and new-grass. Bring your chair, enjoy Kristen’s Hook’d on Smoke Food Truck and the great music.
June 18
Friends of the Library Blood Drive — The Friends of the Library will be hosting a blood drive in the community room at the Ashe Public Library. Register online at RedCrossBlood.org: Click “Find a Drive”, Click on “Ashe County Library” and walk in’s are welcome.
Ashe County Heart Association Bake Sale — Beginning at 10 a.m. in front of The Jefferstone in Downtown West Jefferson, Ashe County Heart Association will host a back sale with proceeds going to their chapter. Donations of all baked goods will be accepted and should be dropped off June 17 at Generations Ashe until 4 p.m. or the day of the sale from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The Trailblazers — The Trailblazers will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. as a part of the Todd Music Concert Series at Cook Memorial Park. New to the concert series, The Trailblazers are an energetic, award-winning bluegrass band based out of Rowan County, NC. They compose original music as well as put their own spin on old time favorites. The free concert takes place outdoors in downtown historic Todd. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Food from the grill is available for purchase.
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization.
Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.
June 19
Sundays in the Beer Garden — Will Massey will be performing in the beer garden at Boondocks Brewing Restaurant from 3 to 6 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
