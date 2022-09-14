The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Sept. 15
Beer for My Horses — Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary will be holding their fifth annual FUNraiser, Beer for My Horses at the Tavern from 5 to 7 p.m. Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary is a non-profit rescue for abandoned, abused and neglected horses. The author of children’s book “Doc Makes Friends” will be on site. A live auction, a “Horse” d’oeuvres and cash bar and tea and lemonade will also be available.
Sept. 16-17
West Jefferson’s Olde Time Antiques Fair — The Olde Time Antiques fair will take place in downtown West Jefferson on Sept; 16 from 1 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Antiques and collectible vendors, food vendors and entertainment will be available.
Food Truck and Live Music at Thistle Meadow Winery — Thistle Meadow Winery, located at 102 Thistle Meadow in Laurel Springs, will be having live music from Will Massey from 1 to 4 p.m. and Kalman’s Bon Appetit will be on site from 12 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 8
Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep — The Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep will take place on Oct. 8. Register at keepashebeautiful.org.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
