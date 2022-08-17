The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Aug. 19
Rock Bottom on the Backstreet — The Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band will be performing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Backstreet Park as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series. The band offers a unique blend of traditional, progressive and gospel bluegrass music.
Tray Wellington in the Park — At Ashe Park, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Tray Wellington Band will be performing a free concert as a part of the Fridays in the Park concert series. Wellington is a native of Ashe and has become a well-known banjoist nationally. Food and vendors will be on site.
Aug. 20
Blue Ridge Brutal — The annual Blue Ride Brutal will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning at the Ashe Civic Center. The Blue Ridge Brutal is not for the faint hearted. All of the Rides — 100, 70 or 50 miles — take you through the Blue Ridge mountains and over many hills.
FOL Blood Drive — The Friends of the Library will be holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community room of the Ashe County Public Library. Walk-ins are welcome as well as appointments. To make an appointment, call Marcia Rowe at (336) 219-0128 or visit redcrossblood.org, click “Find a Drive” and click on “Ashe County Library.”
Bryan Osborne and the Ashe County Boys — GLAD will be sponsoring a free concert at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m., featuring Bryan Osborne and the Ashe County Boys. Refreshments of pizza, chips, candy and drinks will be offered.
Aug. 23
Ashe County Democratic Party Meeting — The Ashe County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, located at 7062 Highway 88 in Laurel Springs.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
