Chanda Richardson
The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Sept. 30
Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves at the Civic Center — Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for students, which can be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Oct. 1
Ashe County Museum Fall Festival — The Museum of Ashe County History will be hosting a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Museum grounds in Jefferson. Food, music, historic trades demonstrations and more will be available on site. For more information, call (336) 846-1904.
Timber Rivers 2nd Annual Heritage Market — The second annual Heritage Market will take place at Timber Rivers, 1703 North Fork New River Road in Lansing, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. An array of vendors, fall festival games, a mini pumpkin patch, hayrides, concessions and live music will all be available.
Stomp & Brew — The fourth annual Craft Beer, Wine and Cider Tasting Festival will take place at the E. Main Street Lot in Downtown West Jefferson from 12 to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to experience live music, food trucks, craft vendors and a custom car show. Proceeds will benefit Shoes for Kids. General admission will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. with VIP admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 8
Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep — The Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep will take place on Oct. 8. Register at keepashebeautiful.org.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Corn Maze & Pumpkin Festival — From Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the Ashe County Corn Maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The maze is over four acres, offering fun for all ages. Children under the age of three will be admitted for free. General admission is $10, which covers access to all activities on site. The maze includes a tractor hay ride, face painting, corn hole, pumpkin bowling and canon, live music, soccer, basketball, a corn pit, a hay bale maze, inflatables, merchandise, concessions and a pumpkin sale. The maze is located at 1332 NC Highway 16 S in Jefferson.
