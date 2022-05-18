The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
May 18
VIP Magic Dinner — A VIP Magic Dinner is a magical evening of food that pleases the palate, humor that amuses the heart and magic that amazes the mind. After savoring the evening’s culinary delights at the Craft Bistro, guests enjoy one of the funniest and entertaining magic shows with Master Entertainer and Magician Lyndy Phillips. For reservations, visit www.vipmagicdinner.com.
May 20
Holden Bare at The Tavern — Holden Bare will be performing at the Tavern from 6 to 9 p.m. as a part of the Tavern Live Concert Series.
Fridays in the Park: Wayne Henderson — From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Ashe County Arts Council in partnership with Ashe Parks and Recreation sponsor Fridays in the Park at Ashe Park on Friday, May 20, featuring legendary luthier and guitar picker Wayne Henderson and friends Herb Key and Randy Greer. Bring your chairs a picnic or enjoy Kristen’s Hookd’ on Smoke Food. This event is free and open to the public.
May 21
High Country Boil — On May 21, from 2 — 6 p.m. at the Old Lansing School, Lost Province Arts will be hosting the second annual High Country Boil. This will feature live music, Dancing Debbie’s, a craft fair — featuring local vendors and artists, held in the original Stone Schoolhouse. The High Country Shrimp Boil starts at 3 p.m.
Classic Highway at The Tavern — Classic Highway will be performing at the Tavern from 6 to 9 p.m. as a part of the Tavern Live Concert Series.
Recurring
Griefshare RecoveryGroup — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
CruiseIn — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
