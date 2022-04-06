Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4, 2022. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
April 8 — 10
Worthy is the Lamb — Appalachian Church will be hosting the “Worthy is the Lamb” Easter play from April 8 -10 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. To reserve your free ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/.../worthy-is-the-lamb-easter. Appalachian Church is located at 787 Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson.
Ola Belle Reed Songwriters Retreat — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 8 — 10, the Ola Belle Songwriters Retreat will take place at the Ashe Civic Center. Whether you are an experienced songwriter or about to write your first song, these retreats will help you add skills to your own magic, with detailed concepts, practice and instruction. The retreat will include workshops/lectures, song swaps, jam sessions, critiques, instructor concert and a student showcase. Registration can be found at ashecountyarts.org/.
April 9
Easter to Remember — Families can come enjoy a day having faces painted, take photos with the Easter Bunny and more at Ashe Park. The Egg Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. sharp and there will be hot dog plates available for purchasing. This is a fundraising event for The Motherboard and Hope Thru A Vision and they will have resources set up for families as well. Donations will be accepted at this event.
April 16
Easter Egg Toss — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual egg toss at the Sheriff’s Office beginning at 11 a.m. All ages are invited. The winning partners of the toss will get to egg Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
Easter Egg Hunt — Chestnut Hill Community Church, located at 604 Martin Gambill Road, will host an egg hunt beginning at 2 p.m. This hunt will include food, activities and prizes. For more information, call (828) 962-9056.
