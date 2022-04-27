The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
April 28
Scott Miller in Concert — Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history and Appalachia. He will be performing at the Ashe County Arts Center from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
April 29
Holden Bare at The Tavern — Holden Bare will be performing at The Tavern on April 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. as a part of The Tavern Live Concert Series.
April 30
Asure Rain at The Tavern — Asure Rain will be performing at The Tavern on April 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. as a part of The Tavern Live Concert Series.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Maggies Coterie located at 126 S. Big Horse Creek Road in Lansing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.