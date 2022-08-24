The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Aug. 25-28
Matilda the Musical — The Ashe County Little Theatre will be presenting “Matilda the Musical” Aug. 25-28 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, the show will begin at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $17.50 and student tickets are $5. Matilda the Musical is based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl and was adapted by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics byTim Minchin.
Aug. 26
Mountain Laurels on the Backstreet — The Mountain Laurels will be performing on the Backstreet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series. The Mountain Laurels perform variations of Celtic and fiddle music.
The Everest Base Camp Trek Experience — From 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Footsloggers in downtown West Jefferson will be hosting the Everest Base Camp Trek Experience. Owners Mark and Holly Johnson will cover all the particulars of this iconic, bucket-list adventure, including trail conditions, travel, food, lodging, training, gear and more. Footsloggers will provide seating, refreshments and in-store, one-night-only discounts.
Aug. 27
Annual Lansing’s Dog Day Afternoon — Located at Lansing’s J.O. Blevins Meadow, the annual dog day afternoon will be held. There’ll be live music, food and local artisans showcasing their goods. The dog event will take place at 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds go to musicians, a local dog charity and LPCCA. Register your dog for free at www.lostprovincearts.org and spread the word about this canine gala.
Aug. 28
Greene’s Chapel and Baptist Church Homecoming — Homecoming and Decoration service at Greene’s Chapel Baptist Church and Howell Hill Community Cemetery in Lansing. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. The covered dish dinner will be resumed this year, so please bring a dish or two to share. Donations for cemetery upkeep are gladly accepted or may be sent to David Brooks, 2175 Bart Hurley Rd, Lansing, NC 28643. Checks should be made to Howell Hill Community Cemetery. For questions or further information, please call (336) 384-4784.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
