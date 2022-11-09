The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Nov. 12
Christmas Craft Market — West Jefferson United Methodist Church will be holding a Christmas Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This event is a great way to get an early start on Christmas shopping. It will feature multiple vendors and a photo booth with the Grinch. Photos are $5 and will benefit Hope Thru A Vision Homeless Shelter. West Jefferson United Methodist Church is located at 107 W Second Street in West Jefferson.
Heritage Market — Timber Rivers will host their second annual Heritage Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Timber Rivers Wedding and Event Venue, located at 1703 North Fork New River Road in Lansing. The market will host a variety of vendors, a hayride, concessions, family fun and live music.
Nov. 13
River House Sunday Salon — River House Inn & Restaurant will host a Sunday Salon from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring musician Lucas Pasley, an old-time fiddler, banjoist and singer-songwriter from Sparta. Music will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the serving of hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. A four course chef’s choice dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person not including tax, gratuities or alcohol. Call (336) 982-2109 for reservations.
The Primitive Quartet — The Primitive Quartet will be performing at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. This will be a kick-off for fall revival. Revival will be held Nov. 13-16 with Rev. Jim McComas. Service on Nov. 13 will be at 6 p.m. and from Nov. 14-16, service will be at 7 p.m.
Nov. 14
Christmas in July Festival Food Court Initiative Information Meeting — The information meeting for the Christmas in July Food Court Initiative will be held at the Chamber of Commerce Venue in Downtown West Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (336) 877-6663.
Nov. 15
Carolina Brass at the Civic Center — Carolina Brass will perform at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Carolina Brass will present an electric blend of brass quintet repertoire from various musical periods, styles and inspirations. Tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Nov. 19
Ashe County Holiday Parade — The Ashe County Holiday Parade will take place in downtown West Jefferson from 3 to 5 p.m.
Recurring
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.