The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
July 22
Volunteer Resource Fair — Are you looking for an opportunity to give back? Join the Ashe County Volunteer Initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashe County Public Library to learn about how local organizations are serving our community and how you can lend your time and talents to help them succeed. For more information, call 336-246-4347 or contact jenniferricharson @ashecountygov.com
Steve Lewis on the Backstreet — Steve Lewis and Susan Trianosky will be performing in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series.
July 22-23
Ashe Fiddlers Convention — The Ashe County Fiddlers Convention will take place at Ashe Park on Friday and Saturday. The Friday night concert will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The convention will run from 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. This will feature competition in 24 different youth and adult categories with more than $4,200 in prize money. Vendors will be on site. Tickets can be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org.
July 23
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.Lucky Strikes — Todd Summer Music Series — The Lucky Strikes will be performing at Cook Memorial Park, located at 3865 Todd Railroad Grade Road in Todd from 6 to 8 p.m. as a part of the Todd Summer Music Series.
July 24
Ashe County Community Cook Out — The High Country Food Hub and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture will be hosting a community cookout from 1 to 4 p.m. at West Jefferson Park. Proceeds will help support the Double Up Food Bucks program.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
